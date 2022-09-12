Alexander (3-10) took the loss Sunday in Kansas City, allowing four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two in five innings.

The damage against Alexander could have been worse as he was the beneficiary of two unconventional double plays -- one on a sacrifice fly and the other after a strikeout. Three of the six hits allowed went for extra bases, including Michael Massey's fourth-inning solo homer. Alexander has struggled mightily in his last four starts, going 0-3 with a 10.06 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and seven homers allowed in 17 innings and raising his season ERA from 4.03 to 5.35. Should he continue to start for Detroit, his next outing will likely be next weekend against the White Sox.