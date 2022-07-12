Alexander, who allowed one run across 3.1 innings of relief in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals, has a 1.06 ERA across his last eight appearances.

The run actually snapped a streak of six straight scoreless outings for Alexander. The lefty has allowed just two runs across 17 innings since returning from the injured list June 13. He's still working in a long-relief role for the time being, but the Tigers could give Alexander a shot in the rotation at some point, as he made 15 starts a season ago. The team currently has Tarik Skubal, Beau Brieske, Michael Pineda and Drew Hutchison as healthy starters on the roster, with Alex Faedo optioned to Triple-A following his start in Monday's nightcap.