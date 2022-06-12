Alexander (elbow) could come off the injured list to make a spot start Tuesday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Tuesday will amount to a bullpen game for the Tigers either way, and it's unclear if Alexander will be a part of that or if he will head to Triple-A Toledo for a rehab assignment.
