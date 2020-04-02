Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Could work in swing role
Alexander will likely serve as a long reliever and possible spot starter for the Tigers when the MLB season is able to resume, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Eight of Alexander's 13 appearances for the Tigers last season came as a starter, so he has the ability to work multiple innings in a swing role. With MLB teams likely looking at a compacted schedule whenever the regular season is able to start, players like Alexander figure to be more valuable than usual, as there could be more doubleheaders and fewer days off compared to past seasons, which would put a strain on bullpens.
