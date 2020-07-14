Alexander could start the season working in a tandem with Michael Fulmer, who would serve as the team's opener, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but manager Ron Gardenhire did mention the idea of using Fulmer as an opener in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. The lefty Alexander can work multiple innings and would make a natural choice to pair with the righty Fulmer. Alexander made 13 appearances (eight starts) for the Tigers in 2019 and turned in a 4.86 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 53.2 innings.