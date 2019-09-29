Alexander pitched five innings of two-run ball and took a no-decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He allowed seven hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Alexander was probably lucky to only give up two runs with all the traffic on the bases, but he limited the damage by allowing just one extra-base hit. The lefty finishes his season with a 4.86 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 53.2 innings at the big-league level. After splitting the year between Triple-A and the majors, Alexander will head into 2020 as rotation depth for the Tigers who once again could find himself shuttling back and forth between Toledo and Detroit.