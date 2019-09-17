Alexander (1-3) allowed one run on four hits over six innings Monday, striking out three batters and earning the win over Baltimore.

Alexander rolled through five scoreless frames before allowing a solo shot to Trey Mancini in the sixth. Still, he earned his first big-league win after starting 0-3. The rookie left-hander owns a terrific 39:5 K:BB despite his 4.87 ERA. Alexander should continue primarily working out of the bullpen or making spot starts down the stretch.