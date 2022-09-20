Alexander (4-10) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Orioles. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out four.

The typically tame Detroit offense exploded for 11 runs, which helped Alexander cruise to his first win in nearly a month. The lefty had allowed 10 earned runs across 9.1 innings in his last two starts, so this effort was a bit unexpected. Alexander now has a 4.91 ERA across 84.1 innings this season. He'll look to build on this positive outing in his next scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, though he's still hard to trust for fantasy purposes.