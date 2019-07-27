Alexander will start Saturday's game against the Mariners.

The Tigers lack appealing rotation options beyond ace Matthew Boyd, making it no surprise that Alexander will earn a second turn after limited the Blue Jays to one run over seven innings last weekend. The lefty posted a useful 94:18 K:BB in 85 frames at Triple-A Toledo earlier this season, but a 1.9 HR/9 played a major part in him posting a 5.72 ERA. Alexander's flyball tendencies will make it difficult to count on him consistently turning in quality starts.

