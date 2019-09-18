Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Earns rotation spot
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that Alexander will remain in the Tigers' rotation for the rest of the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "Tyler's earned this," Gardenhire said. "That's why he stays around."
The 25-year-old received the permanent appointment to the rotation after limiting the Orioles to one on run on four hits in six innings Monday en route to securing his first big-league win. Detroit cleared a spot for Alexander as its new fifth starter by shuttling the struggling Edwin Jackson to the bullpen. Alexander tentatively lines up for his next start Saturday against the White Sox and a final turn next week in a rematch with Chicago on the road.
