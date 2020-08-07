Alexander will be a member of the Tigers' rotation going forward, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Alexander certainly earned the opportunity after striking out nine batters in a row (and 10 batters total) in a relief appearance Sunday. Eight of his MLB appearances thus far in his career have come as a starter, with nine coming in relief. He's allowed a .356 wOBA as a starter compared to a .287 mark out of the bullpen, though the gap between his 4.54 ERA as a starter and his 4.12 ERA as a reliever isn't particularly large.