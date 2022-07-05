Alexander (2-3) worked around two hits to toss 3.1 scoreless innings and earn the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians. He had no walks or strikeouts.

Alexander came on in the fourth inning when starter Alex Faedo departed with right hip soreness. The lefty reliever did a nice job, and he earned his second win of the season after the Tigers rallied for the 5-3 win. Alexander has a 4.56 ERA this season, but he's been much better since returning from the injured list last month. Across 13.1 innings following his return, he has a miniscule 0.68 ERA.