Alexander pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Alexander was tagged for a two-run homer by Eugenio Suarez in the top of the first inning, accounting for all the damage against him before he exited with two outs in the fifth frame. The right-hander rebounded well Wednesday after getting crushed for seven runs Friday versus the Rangers. Alexander has produced a 5.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 34.2 innings in seven starts since joining the Tigers rotation in late July.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Tagged for seven runs•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Tosses quality start to earn win•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Allows nine baserunners in loss•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Gets outdueled Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Takes tough-luck loss•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Takes loss as starter•