Alexander pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander was tagged for a two-run homer by Eugenio Suarez in the top of the first inning, accounting for all the damage against him before he exited with two outs in the fifth frame. The right-hander rebounded well Wednesday after getting crushed for seven runs Friday versus the Rangers. Alexander has produced a 5.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 34.2 innings in seven starts since joining the Tigers rotation in late July.