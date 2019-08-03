Alexander (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings while striking out four as the Tigers were downed 5-4 by the Rangers.

A late rally nearly got the rookie lefty off the hook for the loss, but Detroit fell just short. Alexander threw 60 of 85 pitches for strikes, and he's pitching well enough to keep his spot in a Tigers rotation that lacks better options at the moment. He'll carry a 4.50 ERA and 18:2 K:BB through his first 22 big-league innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the White Sox.