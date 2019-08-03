Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Falls to Rangers
Alexander (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings while striking out four as the Tigers were downed 5-4 by the Rangers.
A late rally nearly got the rookie lefty off the hook for the loss, but Detroit fell just short. Alexander threw 60 of 85 pitches for strikes, and he's pitching well enough to keep his spot in a Tigers rotation that lacks better options at the moment. He'll carry a 4.50 ERA and 18:2 K:BB through his first 22 big-league innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Racks up Ks in abbreviated start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Draws another start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Goes seven strong innings•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: To start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Candidate to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...