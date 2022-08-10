Alexander (2-6) allowed just two runs on seven hits across seven innings but took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians. He had no walks and struck out two.

Alexander pitched well but his teammates offered no run support against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Over three starts since rejoining the rotation in late July, Alexander has a strong 3.38 ERA, but the lefty has an 0-3 record to show for it. The Detroit offense limits the upside of any starter because wins are hard to come by, though Alexander may at least be able to help with ratios if he keeps pitching like this. He's currently scheduled to start again Sunday against the White Sox and will hope for a little more offense behind him.