Alexander allowed three runs on 10 hits with zero walks and four strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the White Sox on Saturday.

This was the second time this season Alexander yielded 10 hits in an outing. While he's had excellent control, opponents are combating that by hitting .298 against him. As a result, Alexander has a 4.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season. Alexander will face the White Sox again on the road in his last start of the year Friday.