The Tigers placed Alexander on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left elbow sprain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday, the day Alexander last pitched. He surrendered four runs over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers that day, giving up two home runs while walking two and striking out one. The 27-year-old has posted a 8.76 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 12.1 innings this season. The Tigers have yet to announce a replacement for Alexander in the rotation, though they won't have much flexibility with Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) already on the IL.