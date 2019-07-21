Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Goes seven strong innings
Alexander gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one through seven innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Alexander didn't generate a ton of whiffs, but he forced plenty of soft contact and kept the Blue Jays from the base paths for most of this outing. He retired the final 14 batters he faced and delivered his first quality start. While the 25-year-old had a 5.72 ERA in Triple-A, Alexander has likely earned an extended opportunity with the big-league club after this performance.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: To start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Candidate to start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Returns to minors after solid start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Callup official•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Will start Wednesday's nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...