Alexander gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one through seven innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Alexander didn't generate a ton of whiffs, but he forced plenty of soft contact and kept the Blue Jays from the base paths for most of this outing. He retired the final 14 batters he faced and delivered his first quality start. While the 25-year-old had a 5.72 ERA in Triple-A, Alexander has likely earned an extended opportunity with the big-league club after this performance.