Alexander (0-3) took the loss during Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

Alexander was victimized by home runs during each of his first two innings that got Detroit into a deficit it would not recover from. After a decent debut against Boston on April 12, the 27-year-old has surrendered nine runs through seven innings across three starts. He's currently slated to pitch during next weekend's series in Houston, though Alexander probably won't stick in the rotation once Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) if he continues to bleed runs.