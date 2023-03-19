Alexander, who allowed three runs across one inning in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, has a 7.04 ERA this spring.

Alexander has only allowed runs in two of his five outings this spring, though he allowed three runs in each of those games, which has bloated his ERA. The lefty should still settle into a familiar swing role for the Tigers in 2023 after logging 101 innings last year. Alexander doesn't have a ton of fantasy value in relief, though he could be an occasional streamer if he makes some starts.