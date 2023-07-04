Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a left lat strain.
Alexander evidently suffered the injury during an appearance Sunday against the Rockies and he'll now be sidelined into September. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. It's a blow to the Tigers' relief corps, as Alexander has pitched well with a 44:5 K:BB over 44 innings.
