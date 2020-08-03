Alexander struck out 10 over 3.2 no-hit innings of long relief Sunday in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the Reds in the first game of a doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision in the seven-inning contest and allowed two baserunners, one via a walk and the other via a hit by pitch.

After opening pitcher Rony Garcia covered the first two innings, Alexander took over and proceeded to turn in one of the most dominant performances by a relief pitcher in MLB history. He tied an American League record by recording nine consecutive outs via strikeouts, and his 10 punchouts were the most by a reliever since Randy Johnson whiffed 16 as a member of the Diamondbacks in July 2001. Heading into the weekend, Alexander had been hopeful to get a look in the Detroit rotation, and he may finally get his wish after this dazzling outing.