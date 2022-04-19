Alexander may be able to stick in the Tigers' rotation for an extended period of time with Casey Mize (elbow) on the IL and Matt Manning (shoulder) leaving his most recent start early, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manning felt right shoulder discomfort during his outing Saturday, and while he hasn't been placed on the IL yet, the Tigers may exercise some caution. Michael Pineda is still ramping up in the minors after a late start to camp, but even his eventual return leaves a few holes in the rotation behind Eduardo Rodriguez and Tarik Skubal. Alexander's fantasy value will be increased as long as he's starting games and not working in long relief.