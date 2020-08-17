Alexander will pitch out of the bullpen going forward but could be called upon to pitch in a multi-inning role following the debuts of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize on Tuesday and Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander has recorded anywhere between one and 11 outs in his six appearances thus far this season, with only one outing coming as a start. The arrivals of Skubal and Mize push him further down the rotation depth chart, though neither pitcher is ready for a true starter's workload just yet, so Alexander's ability to provide length remains valuable.