Alexander (elbow) recently underwent an MRI that came back clean, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Alexander landed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left elbow sprain, but it's encouraging that he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. The southpaw had been pitching through pain for about a month, and it impacted his mechanics and may have contributed to his 8.76 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 12.1 innings over his first four starts of the year. Although the results of his MRI brought good news, a timetable for Alexander's return isn't yet known.
