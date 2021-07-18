Alexander didn't factor into the decision in the Tigers' 5-4 win over the Twins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader after giving up two runs across 3.1 innings. He scattered four hits and walked none while striking out one.

Alexander picked up his third start of the season for the pitching-thin Tigers, who added Game 1 starter Jose Urena (groin) to the injured list Saturday. With Urena, Spencer Turnbull (forearm), Matthew Boyd (triceps) and Julio Teheran (shoulder) all facing uncertain return timelines, Alexander should have a good chance at making multiple turns through the rotation, especially after a decent showing versus Minnesota. Since he's mostly been working in a relief role this season, Alexander was capped at 48 pitches Saturday, but he could push up to the 60-to-70 range in his next outing.