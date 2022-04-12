Alexander allowed three runs on five hits across 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Red Sox. He struck out four and didn't walk anyone.

Alexander pitched reasonably well in his season debut, and he actually entered the sixth inning with a 3-0 lead before seeing things unravel a bit. He allowed two runs on three hits before getting the hook with one out, and Jacob Barnes then allowed the inherited runner to score. Alexander is filling the rotation spot of Michael Pineda, who was delayed in arriving to spring training due to visa issues. Alexander is slated to start again Sunday against the Royals, though Pineda may be ready to go after that, which would push Alexander into a long-relief role.