Alexander won't require surgery for the partial tear in his left lat and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2024, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old will still miss the rest of the season while recovering from the injury, but the fact he won't require surgery is an encouraging development. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Alexander's rest-and-rehab program will start out with being shut down from throwing for the next three months, but he should still have plenty of time to build his arm back up during the offseason.