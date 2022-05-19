Alexander (elbow) has been limited to throwing on flat ground since landing on the 15-day injured list May 2, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alexander is one of five Tigers starting pitchers currently on the IL, and Eduardo Rodriguez (side) will make it six when the team deactivates him at some point before Friday's game in Cleveland. Though Alexander didn't enter the season as a major rotation piece for Detroit, his absence due to the left elbow sprain looms large with so many other key arms also on the mend. Since he has yet to graduate to throwing off a mound since being shelved more than two weeks ago, Alexander appears unlikely to return until June at the soonest.