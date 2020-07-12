Alexander could fill the Tigers' fifth rotation spot with Daniel Norris on the COVID-19 injured list and likely to miss the start of the season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Norris away from the team, the Tigers have an open rotation spot, at least temporarily. Michael Fulmer (elbow) seems poised to start games at some point, though the club could ease him into action in a relief role out of the gates with the righty returning from a lengthy absence due to Tommy John surgery. Shao-Ching Chiang is another option after making 26 starts for Triple-A Columbus last season. If Alexander is able to join the rotation, it will likely be a brief stay, especially with prospects Casey Mize and Matt Manning in the wings as well. Alexander figures to spend most of 2020 in more of a long-relief role, limiting his fantasy appeal.