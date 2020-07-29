Alexander (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and picked up the win Tuesday against the Royals. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Alexander is no longer being considered for a piggyback tandem with Michael Fulmer, but that didn't stop the lefty from securing the win as the second pitcher of the game Tuesday for the Tigers. Despite working in a more traditional bullpen role, Alexander should still be able to give Detroit multiple innings of relief when he pitches, which should allow him to vulture a few wins here and there the rest of the season.