Alexander pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's loss to the Twins. He allowed one hit and had no walks or strikeouts.

Detroit starter Michael Pineda left the game after three innings due to a triceps issue, so Alexander was needed to cover the middle part of the game. The lefty did his job, notching his seventh scoreless appearance over his last 10 games. During that stretch, Alexander has a 1.29 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 21 innings. Depending on Pineda's status moving forward, Alexander could find himself shifting into the rotation.