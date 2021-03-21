Alexander has a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and six strikeouts through nine Grapefruit League innings.
Alexander has looked good this spring, and the lefty will definitely have a spot on the 26-man roster coming out of camp. The bigger question is what exactly his role will look like. Alexander has the flexibility to work as a starter and a reliever, and he did a little of both for the Tigers last season when he registered a 3.96 ERA across 36.1 innings. For now, he looks like more of a long reliever, but he could find himself in the rotation if other pitchers struggle or deal with injuries.
