Alexander won't make a start this week while the Tigers temporarily move to a four-man rotation, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With an off day on the schedule Thursday, the Tigers will skip Alexander's turn before likely slotting him back into the rotation when a fifth starter is next needed Sept. 20 in Baltimore. In lieu of the start this week, Alexander will throw an extra side session to stay stretched out, and it's possible that he'll be available in long relief for this weekend's series with the White Sox if needed. The Tigers' decision to bypass Alexander's spot in the rotation this week comes after he allowed four earned runs across five innings in a losing effort Sunday in Kansas City. Alexander owns a 10.06 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 17 innings over his last four starts.