Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Racks up Ks in abbreviated start
Alexander (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Mariners after surrendering four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine over 4.1 innings.
Though his ERA and WHIP climbed significantly during the outing, Alexander's underlying numbers painted a rosier picture for his performance. Among the 22 batters he faced, Alexander generated 10 swinging strikes and 10 groundballs, but he was largely undone by the Mariners running up a .727 BABIP. Since serving up two home runs in his MLB debut July 3, Alexander has kept the ball in the yard over his subsequent two starts, which offers encouragement for his prospects moving forward.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Draws another start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Goes seven strong innings•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: To start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Candidate to start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Returns to minors after solid start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start