Alexander (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Mariners after surrendering four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine over 4.1 innings.

Though his ERA and WHIP climbed significantly during the outing, Alexander's underlying numbers painted a rosier picture for his performance. Among the 22 batters he faced, Alexander generated 10 swinging strikes and 10 groundballs, but he was largely undone by the Mariners running up a .727 BABIP. Since serving up two home runs in his MLB debut July 3, Alexander has kept the ball in the yard over his subsequent two starts, which offers encouragement for his prospects moving forward.