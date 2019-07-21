Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A
Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his start Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The 25-year-old lefty has a 5.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 85 innings at Triple-A. Alexander gave up two runs in five innings in his only MLB start from earlier this season. The expectation is that Alexander will stick in the rotation going forward.
