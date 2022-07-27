Alexander is slated to start Thursday's series opener in Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
When Alexander was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in mid-June, the Tigers initially used him in a relief role, but an assortment of injuries to other starting pitchers has prompted manager A.J. Hinch to move the lefty back into the bullpen. Alexander made his fourth start of the season coming out of the All-Star break and acquitted himself well last Thursday against the Blue Jays, tossing three scoreless frames and allowing one baserunner before turning the game over to the bullpen. Since he's not yet fully stretched back out, Alexander could be on a limited pitch count in his rematch Thursday with Toronto.
