Alexander will pitch out of the bullpen rather than as a starter, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alexander has made five appearances with the big-league club this season -- all starts to this point -- racking up a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 24 strikeouts across 26.1 innings. As a result of his struggles, he'll be moved to a relief role, with Edwin Jackson replacing him in the rotation.