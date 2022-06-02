Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Alexander (elbow) will serve as a multi-inning bridge reliever once he's deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Even though Alexander looks on track to beat each of the other five starting pitchers sidelined with injuries back from the IL, the Tigers are apparently content to have younger arms like Alex Faedo, Beau Brieske and Elvin Rodriguez fill out the back end of the rotation. After Alexander gave up five runs over three innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo last weekend, Hinch said the lefty is scheduled to throw another two innings Saturday for Toledo. The Tigers plan to have Alexander make another two-inning appearance for Toledo early next week before bringing him back from the IL.