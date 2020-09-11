Alexander worked behind starter Jordan Zimmermann in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the Cardinals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. He tossed 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Alexander's previous appearance Sept. 4 had come in a starting role, but he shifted back to the bullpen with Zimmermann's return from a forearm injury providing Detroit with another healthy rotation arm. However, since Zimmermann had been sidelined all season before being activated Thursday, he was pulled after three innings (42 pitches), which allowed Alexander to piggyback him. Detroit should have a fairly normal schedule for the rest of the season with no more doubleheaders currently on tap, so Alexander could have fewer opportunities to work multiple innings.