Alexander (1-3) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Following four innings from starter Alex Faedo, Alexander navigated the fifth and sixth. The lefty pitched well, and he's starting to look better after a rough start to the season. Alexander had an 8.76 ERA across 12.1 innings before landing on the injured list in early May with a left elbow sprain. Since returning on June 13, he has a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over eight innings of work. Alexander was a valuable pitcher for the Tigers in 2021, registering a 3.81 ERA across 41 appearances (15 starts), and he may be returning to that form here in 2022.