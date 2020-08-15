Alexander will be the Tigers' primary pitcher Sunday, following opener Michael Fulmer, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
In a flurry of moves following Ivan Nova's (triceps) trip to the injured list Saturday, Alexander will be the Tigers' primary pitcher following a few innings of work by their opener Michael Fulmer. Alexander was originally scheduled to start Monday so now the Tigers have some decisions to make as to who they would like to take the mound both Monday and Tuesday against the White Sox. A lot of people are speculating a call-up for top pitching prospect Casey Mize although nothing has been made official just yet.
