Alexander is expected to start Thursday's contest against the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Alexander will replace Michael Pineda (triceps) in the latter's next scheduled start Thursday against the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old has produced a 4.05 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 33.1 innings in 14 appearances including four starts with the Tigers this season. Manager A.J. Hinch said that the team is taking it start by start for now, making it possible that Alexander only makes one start before returning to the bullpen.
