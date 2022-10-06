Alexander allowed four runs across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners. He gave up seven hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Alexander finished his 2023 campaign with another mediocre outing, giving him a 4.81 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 101 innings. The lefty has shown some value as a long reliever in the past, though he didn't stand out in 17 starts this season. Alexander will likely head into 2023 in a similar swing role, and while he may have some fantasy value as an occasional spot starter, he doesn't seem like a regular option at this point