Alexander pitched three scoreless innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Athletics. He allowed just one hit and struck out five.

Alexander was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and he looked sharp in his first MLB appearance since Aug. 21. The 25-year-old lefty still has a high 5.50 ERA, though the 42-98 Tigers can afford to see if their young players can work past some struggles and show signs of improvement before the 2020 season.