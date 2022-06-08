Alexander (elbow) will make rehab appearances at Triple-A Toledo on Friday and Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Alexander struck out one in two perfect relief innings Tuesday, and his pair of rehab appearances as a reliever this weekend will likely be the final step in his recovery prior to rejoining the major-league club. The southpaw will serve as a multi-inning bridge reliever once he's reinstated from the injured list, and it seems likely that he'll be back with the Tigers early next week.

