Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Slated to piggyback Norris
Manager Ron Gardenhire plans to use Alexander as a "piggyback" reliever behind starter Daniel Norris in Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Drew VerHagen had piggybacked Norris in the latter's last two turns through the rotation, but Alexander now looks on track to get a trial in that role after moving back up to the big club Tuesday, when Matthew Boyd (personal) was placed on the paternity list. Expect Norris to work around 3-to-4 innings before giving way to Alexander, who should handle a similar workload.
