Alexander (1-1) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday versus the White Sox.

Alexander entered the game after a short start from Matt Manning. The left-handed Alexander was effective in this appearance, his third straight without allowing a run. For the year, he owns a 4.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 37 innings. The 26-year-old continues to work in a bulk relief role -- he has just two holds in 24 outings.