Alexander will get a spot start Monday against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Wednesday's game getting postponed, the Tigers have a doubleheader Thursday, which forces them to use a sixth starter next week. Alexander threw four innings in Tuesday's game, so it's possible he could go deep enough to qualify for a win. He has a 5.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings as a starter.