Alexander will be the first pitcher on the mound in what's expected to be a bullpen game Sunday against the Guardians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander does have starting experience, as he's started 29 games at the big-league level in his career, but don't expect him to pitch too deep into Sunday's contest. He's topped out at 3.2 innings over his last 12 appearances, and the Tigers should be able to use plenty of relievers with a three-day break coming up after Sunday's game.